Returning ex-gratia praiseworthy, support call for new Constitution - Economic Fighters League

Togbe Afede XIV

The Economic Fighters League has commended the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, for his decision to return to the state more than GHC 365,000 being ex-gratia payment for his work as a member of the Council of State from 2017 to 2021.

It has however asked him to also support the call for a total overhaul of the 1992 Ghanaian constitution.



The Fighters League has consistently demanded that the constitution be overhauled to prevent the payment of ex-gratia and other constitutional provisions they deemed unfit and improper.



In commending him, the Fighters League said "this act of conscience by Togbe Afede reinforces the long call by the Economic Fighters League and many other Ghanaians for the creation of a New Constitution on the basis of fairness and equity; that will completely abolish the phenomenon of ex-gratia, an immoral creation of the 1992 sakawa constitution.

"The State must put the money returned by Togbe Afede XIV to good use. That amount can pay the allowances of up to 600 National Service Personnel whose payments are in arrears. It must be redirected there immediately.”



But added "while commending Togbe Afede, we will like to encourage him to go beyond this praiseworthy act of conscience and join our call for a New Constitution, which will remove Article 71 and spare the nation the cycle of abuse of the public purse”.