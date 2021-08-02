Rev Adorsu appeals to Christians to strive for righteousness

File photo

Source: GNA

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has appealed to Christians to be of good conduct and to always strive for righteousness.

The District Pastor made the appeal in his homily in Tema at the climax of the GCCI Maranatha Assembly's Men's Ministry Week Celebration on the theme "The Righteous Man is the Strong Man".



He reiterated that the righteous person was the one who knows God, fears him, and keeps his commandments.



Quoting from the Bible, the District Pastor said "Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people."



Rev Adorsu urged Christians, who engaged in underhand dealings to make money to desist from doing so.

He also appointed out that the system whereby, some market women pouch the bottom of the American tin (olunka) inward to reduce the volume of whatever they were measuring for sale so that they would make more profit was evil.



He, therefore, appealed to Christians to desist from using false gauges for measuring whatever they were selling to others.



He said righteousness would bring down God's blessings, divine promotion, favour, and protection; adding that, righteousness gives strength.



"By living a righteous life, you are sowing a good seed to yourself and unto eternity," he stated.