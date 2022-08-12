0
Rev. Asamoah Okyere ordained new Episcopal Bishop

Pastor 2 Reverend Peter Asamoah Okyere is the founder and Bishop of Abiding Glory House Chapel

The Reverend Peter Asamoah Okyere, Founder and Bishop of Abiding Glory House Chapel at Tarkwa has finally been ordained as a bishop.

Reverend Asamoah Okyere received his elevation as Bishop on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Inspire Church Ministry Association in Houston, Texas.

He received the elevation after being faithful to her oaths, commitments, and obligations, courageous and confident without letting his ego get in the way.

Rev. Asamoah Okyere’s loving mindset strives to find ways to encourage, strengthen and correct members who need guidance and spiritual counsel.

He also displayed love and compassion by giving to the poor, visiting the sick, or helping those in need of spiritual advice.

A certificate of ordination was given to him in the office and called him a Bishop in the ministry words of God’s work.

