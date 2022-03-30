Rev. Asante answers critics on why he doesn’t comment on national issues again

Rev Emmanuel Asante, Methodist cleric

Methodist cleric Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante has answered critics who say some ‘voices of conscience’ have kept mute under the Akufo-Addo-led administration despite the prevailing economic hardships, even though the same voices were very much outspoken under the John Mahama-led administration.

Last month, popular NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium accosted Rev Prof Asante and called him “a hypocrite” for, in his opinion, keeping silent on all the ills happening in Ghana under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Apart from Appiah Stadium, some Ghanaians have accused Rev Prof Asante and other influential personalities of political bias for their silence on matters bordering the state, especially in the recent past.



Speaking to Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, Rev Asante said: “I’m not the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana now, I’m not the chair of the National Peace Council, I should be behind for those who have taken responsibilities to do their work in the way they see it.”

He said: “When you’re responsible for an organization that makes you speak out on issues, you do. I’ve handed over to new leaders”.



He further explained: “You don’t always have to overshadow”, adding: “This is my philosophy, so I think it is always better that we learn how to exit...”



Asked about the confrontation between him and Appiah Stadium, the former chair of the National Peace Council said: “He’s not worth me discussing, so I’ll prefer not to say anything on that issue. We know who he is, and I don’t want to give him that benefit at all. He’s not worth it.”