Rev. Christopher Sowah sets records straight on Agbawe family of Oyarifa

Rev Christopher Sowah Okpoti

The Principal Elder and Administrator for the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa, Rev Christopher Sowah Okpoti, has set the records straight on issues bothering on the leadership of Agbewe Family of Oyarifa.

Speaking to the media, the Rev Christopher indicated those behind the publication questioning his position in the family did so out of ignorance.



According to him, in mentioning the names of the six brothers they left out Nii Mensah Okpoti “which suggest that clearly they may have some ulterior motive in omitting his name.”



“Rev. Christopher Okpoti is not only nominated as Family Property Administer but he is also part of the whole of La township in which Oyarifa is part of. La recognizes me as one of the signatories to all La lands which Oyarifa is also part of.



“Without Rev. Christopher Okpoti there is nothing that would happen in the Agbewe Family of Oyarifa as a whole, in which Osofo is not involved, never. I was ordered and empowered by our grandfathers and some of them recently are no more. So Rev. Sowah since the 1980s till this time is recognized as a person with power on all Agbewe of Oyarifa lands so far as La is concerned,” Rev. Sowah explained.



He further noted that he never rose against anybody in the family rather than the caretakers of Amanfrom who wanted to take what did not belong to them.

“Those who have risen up against me because I am protecting our family property, some have only been chosen, we have not crowned them. We are now preparing ourselves to crown them, so after their clandestine publication they are running away because if they are not lucky some of them will miss their opportunity to be recognized,” he disclosed.



Rev. Sowah further indicated that the said persons cannot do anything without him, “because I am a foundation member, a chosen grandson who was picked to be the Chief of Oyarifa from the 1980s but for my pastoral position I chose a different person. So they cannot do anything without my involvement.”



“I hereby declare them silent if they want to be properly and legitimately crowned in order to be close to the seat. They don’t have any right to tell me that I am nobody. If Osofo Sowah is nobody, who are they? Osofo Sowah is from the Agbewe family of Oyarifa in Owusu-We the first son of our grandfather. So there is nobody from the Agbewe family of Oyarifa in Owusu-We after the death of our fathers but Rev. Sowah Okpoti,” he reiterated.



In concluding, the Principal Head noted that the Agbawe Family of Oyarifa is united by all standard and will resist any intruder who will want to disintegrate them.