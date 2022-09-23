Rev Danso Abbeam recounts how his grandmother’s voice saved him from committing suicide

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Rev Danso Abbeam has shared some incidents in his life which became a turning point for him.

According to the leader of God’s Solution Centre, he travelled from his hometown to Accra for greener pastures but things did not go well in the early part of his stay in Accra.



In an interview with Oman Channel, Rev Danso shared two incidents that happened over the period that changed his life. According to him, one of such incidents drove him to attempt committing suicide.



“I remember we used to chase after cars just to carry the bags of passengers for a token. There was a day I was looking wretched and when the owner of a bag I was attempting to carry came she shouted at me saying go away, you mad man. She didn’t allow me to carry the bag and instead called me a madman. That was what made me come back to my senses and I started questioning myself; did I have a mother, is it because my father is no more or I don’t have a family,” he said.



He disclosed that prior to that incident, he had become suicidal and made an attempt to take his life but was saved by the voice of his grandmother.



“You remember there was a time where there was a rumour about people losing their manhood. A friend of mine was beaten and burnt to death because of that thing. I was with him at Odorkor and we had carried bags of flour. We were rushing to board a car back to Kaneshie and a person who was alighting claimed we had touched him and his manhood had vanished. So they started chasing us and they caught my friend. I run and have never seen him since.

“I felt suicidal. So I climbed to a higher height and sought to jump down to my death. But out of nowhere I heard the voice of my grandmother saying don’t you dare do it or you will incur my wrath,” he added.



He indicated that the incident begun his search for God and led to his pastoral journey.







