Rev. Eastwood Anaba inspired the name ‘Horseman Shoes’ – CEO

Tonyi Senayah, CEO of Horseman Shoes

Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Horseman Shoes, Tonyi Senayah, has disclosed that the President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Rev. Eastwood Anaba inspired the name of his Shoe brand, ‘Horseman Shoes’.

Mr. Senayah recounted that one day he was listening to Rev. Eastwood Anaba’s preaching and he was giving a sermon titled ‘Running with Horsemen’.



According to him, the Preacher took a quotation from Jeremiah 12: 5 that says “If ye contend with the foot of horses and you get tired. How can you contend with men?”



And after listening to his preaching, he was inspired and that led to the name Horseman Shoes.



He made this disclosure in an interview with Valarie Danso, host of the GTV Breakfast show on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The Ghanaian-based Footwear Manufacturer was asked if he had met Rev. Eastwood Anaba, since he had an inspiration from him. He responded saying he met him at his residence 5 years ago, but it was a brief meeting and could not discuss much.



“But I’ve not had the opportunity to meet him again. But I’m working on that. So yeah, Rev. Eastwood Anaba inspired the name, ‘Horseman Shoes’.



Tonyi Senayah is a multiple entrepreneurial Award Winner and the CEO of Horseman Shoes, a Ghanaian-based footwear manufacturing company. He began studying shoemaking in 2009 under a local shoemaker at Lapaz. The brand has been featured in local and international media, notably CNN and DW networks.