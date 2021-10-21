Rev. Father Ntow sponsor's quiz competition in the Bono region

The winners took home a Student Companion and Mathematical sets

Source: Charles Yeboah, Contributor

Education without a doubt is the key to success. And to whom we must give this all-important ubiquitous key are the future leaders, the children of today.

For years, the Radio BAR 93. 5Mghz flagship Children's Corner programme has been handing these many keys of success to the children in the Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo Regions.



Every Saturday morning between the hours of eight and nine, the show fixes the date of a virtual school for the listeners of the award-winning Kids' show, and fans are thrilled by the exhibition of brilliance by the children in the studio.



The last episode of the show, this recent past weekend, Saturday, 16th October 2021, saw the more than two decades radio classroom programme assumed a notch higher.



What seemed to be the first on the show, the host, Miss Florence Nightingale organised a quiz competition for the kids, testing their minds on diverse issues, ranging from regional, national, and international. Posing questions on current affairs, spellings and meaning to vocabularies.



Sponsorship of the competition was solely shouldered by a Catholic priest in the Bono Region, Reverend Father Michael K. Now, who doubles as a lecturer at the Catholic University at Sunyani.



The kids were grouped into six teams, namely: Fabulous, Dynamic, Harmony, Unity, Eureka, and Precious.

At the end of three hot rounds, in the presence of the sole sponsor, Father Ntow, the kids battled competitively to worth the handsome prizes at stake, and Eureka, led by Anna, carried the day with 22 points, followed by Fabulous and Harmony for second and third positions respectively.



The winners took home a Student Companion and Mathematical sets, as the first runner-up and the second runner-up each jointly shared literature books titled: Cockcrow and its commentary.



It was the icing on the cake when a listener by the name of Charles Abanga accosted the kids on their way out of the studios and gifted them assorted stationaries for their show of academic prowess.



The host of the Show, Miss Nightingale was not left out, as a pat on her back for such yeoman job she's doing to bringing education into our homes, she was gifted a life guide books to arm her the more for the proper training of the kids in the regions that benefit from the radio school.



All the fans of Children's Corner say a big "Thank You" to Reverend Father Now, and all they that have kids at heart, and see the good sailing of this all beautiful Children's programme.



It's an investment worth all our cedis and pesewas, as this show for two decades has groomed many kids into a useful adults to serve the Bono regions and Mother Ghana in diverse capacities.