Rev Joyce Aryee defends payment of GHGH₵2.6million to Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee and Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee has defended the controversial GH₵2.6 million payment made to JNS Talent Centre Limited, a firm allegedly owned by Rev Victor Kusi Boateng who is the secretary of the Board of Trustees.

According to the Founder and Leader of Salt and Light Ministries, the secretariat was in urgent need of the aforementioned amount to settle a contractor but did not have the funds, so, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng offered to pay the said amount and was later refunded without any interest.



“That was the instance we had to pay a contractor and we needed GHc2.6 million to add to what we had. We knew we could get the money but due to urgency, we couldn’t wait. So, one of us decided he could provide the funds so we repay him when we receive the funds. No interest was requested,” she said on Adom TV’s Badwam show monitored by Ghanaweb.



Rev. Aryee continued by saying that she disagrees with requests for the board to be dissolved as a result of the numerous scandals that have marred the project.



Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for North Tongu who has been a staunch advocate against the construction of the National Cathedral, on grounds that the timing, location and process are wrong has made some allegations Reverend Kusi Boateng.



In an explosive set of allegations which he describes as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GH₵2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.



“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!

“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.



AM/KPE