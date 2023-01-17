Rev. Kusi Boateng: All you need to know about Duncan Williams' spiritual son

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

When Reverend Owusu Bempah was having his brushes with the law at the Cantonments police station, he made frantic efforts to reach out to his friends within the New Patriotic Party to come through for him and rescue him.

After all efforts proved futile, he decided to try Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as his last resort.



After failing to establish contact with Bawumia through the various channel of communication he thought he had with him, his attention, per his own narrative, was drawn to the only way he could get to Bawumia, which was by going through the vice president’s 'spiritual father' Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.



“When I was sent to the Cantonment Police cells, I called everyone I knew but no one responded. One official told me and I narrated everything to him. The official told me Dampare and Vice President were in the house of Reverend Kusi Boateng.



"It was Kusi Boateng’s birthday so they were in his house. The person told me the only person who could intervene in my case was Reverend Kusi Boateng. He is also the only one who can speak to Bawumia and Dampare to help me,” Reverend Owusu Bempah said in an interview in September 2022.



The revelation by Reverend Owusu Bempah was quite startling because up until that time, he (Reverend Owusu Bempah) has always been viewed as the official pastor for the NPP and more especially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Whereas this news was new to most Ghanaians, reports indicate Reverend Kusi Boateng has for some time been the preferred choice of the president and his vice when it comes to matters relative to spirituality.



So who is Reverend Kusi Boateng, the man who is at the centre of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s latest revelations on the National Cathedral.

The leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide is native of the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi and was born on September 7, 1971.



On his own website, he is described as someone who was once “a school dropout, society reject, sleeping in uncompleted buildings to classrooms, into being a prominent father to the fatherless, counselor to Presidents and an encourager to the downtrodden”.



Reverend Kusi Boateng is married to Anita Kusi Boateng who is the board chairman of the Youth Employment Agency.



The couple has four children.



Aside his job as a preacher, Reverend Kusi Boateng is also an author with Blood for Blood, Wisdom Capsules for Survival, and Manasseh before Ephraim as some products of his motivational and spiritual writing skills.



His work as a preacher has seen him travel extensively to the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Asia, Canada and across the African continent.



He prides himself as a spiritual son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan- Williams of the Action Chapel.

He currently is the secretary to the trustees of the National Cathedral.



Latest scandal



Reverend Kusi Boateng has been roped into the scandals around the National Cathedral after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made some jaw-dropping allegations against him.



In an explosive set of allegations which he describes as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHS2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.

“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.



Ablakwa also detailed how Reverend Kusi Boateng allegedly used a document with the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to register his firm, JNS Talent Centre Limited.



“When JNS Talent Centre Limited was being incorporated, he submitted a passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. The passport’s number is G0886001. At the time, he claimed his date of birth was 30th December, 1969.



“Instructively, the passport bears his unmistakable picture. (See passport in issue attached)," he wrote.