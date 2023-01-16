Rev Kusi Boateng is the coordinator of Bawumia’s campaign to Christians – Kwakye Ofosu alleges

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng (left), Vice President Bawumia (right)

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Minister of Communications, has alleged that Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, a close confidant of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Rev Kusi Boateng is the coordinator of the effort to sell the Vice President to the Christian community in Ghana.



In a tweet shared on Monday, January 16, 2023, Kwakye Ofosu said that scandals that have met the Cathedral Project show the scam it has been.



“The revelations on Kusi Boateng (or is it Kwabena Adu Gyamfi?), who is known for his NPP partisanship and coordination of Alhaji Bawumia's ridiculous effort to foist himself on the Christian community, shows what a sham that whole Cathedral project is,” the tweet he said, read.



The former deputy communications minister made these remarks while reacting to the latest exposé on the Cathedral project by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okludzeto Ablakwa.



The MP made some explosive allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Ablakwa’s investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa went on an expedition to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Read the tweets shared by the 2 MPs below:

