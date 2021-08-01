Rev. Ntim Fordjour donates to schools in his constituency

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Source: GNA

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has presented education materials and pianos to selected schools in the Assin South constituency in the Central region.

The beneficiary communities were Assin Manso, Amoabin and Assin Asamankese.



Items presented to the beneficiary schools included exercise books, sets of crayons, Pencil packs, veronica buckets and gallons of liquid soap.



Speaking at a presentation ceremony at the Assin Asamankese D/A Basic School last Friday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour said the donation of the items were meant to enhance effective teaching and learning in the schools.



He assured the people of the Government's provision of needed resources to all schools irrespective of their location to promote effective teaching and learning.



Rev. Forjuor charged the beneficiary schools to make good use of the items to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He said, “We shall strive to make education better and accessible for all, particularly for those in underserved communities in Ghana”.



The Deputy Minister urged teachers and other staff of schools to encourage and monitor their students at all times as they complied with the various Covid-19 protocols to protect themselves from the virus.



He was upbeat that, if all stakeholders played their roles as was expected, very soon the fight against the novel Covid-19 would be won.



Rev. Fordjour lauded all health personnel in the country and other stakeholders for their dedication towards the fight against the pandemic which had taken the world by storm.



The Headmaster of Assin Asamankese D/A Basic School, Mr. Seth Adjei on behalf of the School, thanked the Deputy Minister for the items and promised to put them to good use.