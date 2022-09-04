Rev. Owusu Bempah makes fresh revelations about his arrest, cites Kusi Boateng, others in struggle with police

Reverend Owusu Bempah and IGP, George Dampare

Barely twelve months after he was arrested and detained in police cells, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has made some new disclosures about his ordeal at the Cantonment Police Station.

In a sermon at his church on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Reverend Owusu Bempah detailed how he was ‘betrayed’ by leading members of the party during his infamous arrest.



He disclosed that efforts by him and some of his pastors to have the president and vice president intervene in the issue proved futile as neither men answered his calls.



Reverend Owusu Bempah recounted that he called the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Opare, for help and then she promised to direct an army officer at the Jubilee House to offer him some help but that help never came.



“I called the Chief of Staff and told her everything that happened. She told me to relax and that a military officer from the Jubilee House had been sent to settle the issue. The military officer also called me but never got to the police station. I called everyone I knew and could call but none of them responded.”



In frantic efforts to have him released, Reverend Owusu Bempah was informed that either Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or Reverend Kusi Boateng could be the one to get the Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare to release him.



Reverend Owusu Bempah says he made attempts to reach both men but none of them responded to calls from him and associates.

“When I was sent to the Cantonment Police cells, I called everyone I knew but no responded. One official told me and I narrated everything to him. The official told me Dampare and Vice President were in the house of Reverend Kusi Boateng. It was Kusi Boateng’s birthday so they were in his house. The person told me the only person who could intervene in my case was Reverend Kusi Boateng.



“He is also the only one who can speak to Bawumia and Dampare to help me. The person sent me Kusi Boateng’s number and I called him more than ten times but he never answered. The police came and said it was time for me to be sent to the cells so I should undress” he said.



It will be recalled that on September 13, 2021, Reverend Owusu Bempah was arrested with three junior pastors of his church.



According to a police statement, Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.



He was subsequently granted bail after being in police custody.



He was accused of storming Nana Agradaa’s house with 45 heavily built men (macho men) and threatening to kill her.