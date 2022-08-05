Rev. Steve Wengam takes over from Rev. Frimpong-Manso as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church

Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam

Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel – a branch of Assemblies of God Church in Accra - has been elected General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Rev Wengam’s elevation happened during the church’s 30th biennial General Council Meeting which was attended by more than three thousand delegates at the University of Cape Coast.



The 50-year-old pastor takes over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for the past 12 years.



Rev Dr Wengam in his victory speech said he needs to “unite Assemblies of God, Ghana for true spiritual revival and greatness.”



He also promised “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfilment of the Great Commission.”



Rev Dr Wengam recalled that the church [Assemblies of God] used to be the leading Pentecostal Church in Ghana. It was the first to establish a Bible School, a Radio Ministry, use social action activities to win souls, and transform communities. It was also the first church of Assemblies of God worldwide to produce a President and a Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Rev Wengam declared: “we will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church. Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival.”



Recalling his journey to the church’s highest office, Rev Dr Wengam said the journey has been “rough and tough as I endured odds, resistance, false accusations and misrepresentations.”



He expressed profound appreciation to God for raising him for that assignment, adding that “it’s a victory for the ordinary local pastor who may never become District Pastor, Regional Superintendent or Executive Presbytery Member but who now has hope that indeed God still raises Davids from obscurity to prominence. The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace.”



PEN