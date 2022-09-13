Rev Wengam officially takes office as head of Assemblies of God Church

Rev Frimpong Manso handing over to Rev Wengam

The Assemblies of God Church’s new Executive Presbytery (EP) officers led by General Superintendent Rev Stephen Yenuson Wengam have officially taken office.

The church made this announcement in a statement dated September 12, 2022, signed by Rev. Dr. Freeman Osei-Tete, the head of operations for the church.



The statement follows a ceremony at the church’s head office in Accra where the former EP officers led by Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso and the Transitional Committee chairman, Rev. Charles Appiah Boachie handed over to the new EP members.



The new EP officers are:



Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam – General Superintendent



Rev Dr Godwin Tito-Adjei – Assistant General Superintendent



Rev Dr Ernest Birikorang – General Secretary

Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba – General Treasurer



Mrs Monica Wengam also takes over as the president of the Minister’s Wives Association of Assemblies of God, Ghana from Rev Mrs. Gladys Frimpong Manso.



The statement further revealed that a date will be announced later for the induction ceremony for the new EP officers.



Meanwhile, Rev Wengam has called on pastors and members to remain loyal to the Lord and their calling and leadership at all levels; and to continue to invest in the church's growth.



He assured the church of providing visionary leadership anchored on integrity, dedication to duty, diligence, and deep spirituality.