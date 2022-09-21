Rev. minister, one other charged for galamsey, granted GH¢4m bail

The accused persons are also to deposit their passports with the court

The High Court in Accra has granted bail in a combined sum of GHc4 million to a Reverend Minister – Rev. Wallace Dela-Brown and one other for their involvement in the recent galamsey activities involving the Chinese illegal miners in the country.

The 59-year-old reverend minister and Wilberforce Essien pleaded not guilty to two charges to wit; conspiracy to commit crime to wit; mining without a license and contracting non-Ghanaians to undertake mining operations and services without a license granted by the minister.



In court on Tuesday, September 20, the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh admitted them to bail in the sum of GHc2 million each with two sureties.



The sureties the court said should be justified with landed properties and must be residents of Accra.



They are also to deposit their passport pictures with the registrar of the court.



The accused persons are also to deposit their passports to the registrar of the court and are to report to the police once every week.

Wilberforce Essien who is the 1st accused person was represented by Alex Yaw Agyei while Samuel Alesu-Dordzi represented Rev. Dela-Brown, the 2nd accused.



The prosecution was represented by Derick Ackah, an Assistant State Attorney (ASA).



Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the court by Derick Ackah, ASA, were that, on September 8, 2022, Police had information about illegal mining activities popularly known as Galamsay at Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful in the Western Region involving some Chinese Nationals and were residing at Esiama.



He said, based on the information gathered, the Police mounted an operation at Esiama where suspects Huang Qian Xi, LiJian Wen, Huang Qian Sheng,Shi Zhong Qi and Wei LinXi all Chinese Nationals were arrested.

He told the court that, an excavator and other mining equipment were also seized.



The Assistant State Attorney stated that investigations revealed that, the 1st Accused (Wilberforce Essien) was one of the Ghanaians who contracted the afore-mentioned accused persons currently in custody.



The Assistant State Attorney said, on September 16, 2022, 2nd Accused (Rev. Walace Dela-Brown) was arrested and in his investigation cautioned statement, he admitted the offence and stated among other things that, he had an agreement with the Chinese Nationals to provide them with logistics and financial support to under activities on a concession belonging to accused Rev. Wallace Dela-Brown.



He said the 1st Accused mentioned 2nd Accused as the one he had a contract with the Chinese to undertake mining activities on his concession.



The 2nd Accused indicated that the 1st accused paid him an amount of GHc150,000.