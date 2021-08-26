Revealed: David Adjaye handed Marine Drive, Trade Fair design contract

Sir David Adjaye, the renowned Ghanaian architect

• David Adjaye's firm designed the National Cathedral

• He also handled the Agenda 111 project



• Some members of the Ghana Institute of Architects are unhappy that he seems to get all the big governmental contracts



It has emerged Sir David Adjaye, the renowned Ghanaian architect has been handed the contract to provide the architectural design for the Marine Drive Project and the Trade Fair Redevelopment project.



Adjaye Associates, the firm owned by the celebrated architect is reported to have been handed the contract through sole sourcing.



This revelation was made by the Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency who is also a member of the Ghana Institute of Architects.

Governs Agbodza said on the Tuesday, August 24 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program that he has no qualms with David Adjaye’s firm getting all the huge contracts but believes that the bidding process should be opened for other Ghanaian architects.



He is unhappy with the sole sourcing vehicle being used to convey what he believes are juicy contracts to David Adjaye.



“Marine Drive and all those things are big projects. Not only Marine Drive but also the Trade Fair. All the demolition going on are meant for a new project and he is the one who will do those projects.



“He’s never done a bid in this country that I’m aware of unless it’s private. I’m not aware that there is a bid published by a state institution that he entered and it was adjudged fairly. I’m not aware of that,” he said.



The Marine Drive Project which is being undertaken by the government will include hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, a cultural village, recreational centres, malls, among others.

The project is expected to cover a total of 241 acres, which stretch from the Christiansborg Castle at Osu to the Arts Centre in the Ga Mashie enclave which is under the Public-Private-Partnership arrangement.



Some Ghanaians expressed shock recently when it emerged that the design for the Agenda 111 hospitals have been handed to David Adjaye.



He is also the designer behind the National Cathedral.