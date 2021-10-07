Revenue mobilization, youth development, security my priority – Tema MCE elect

MCE for Tema Municipal Assembly, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Tema Municipal Assembly, Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has disclosed that he is committed to revenue mobilization, security and sanitation as he leads the people of Tema.

Speaking to the media after his 97% endorsement at the assembly hall, Hon. Yohane stated that the issues and remedies to increase revenue mobilization, security and sanitation were very paramount to him and he would not let his guard down.



“The issues of revenue mobilization, sanitation, security, environmental health, youth employment and development are high on my priority list and I believe in you. Let’s all come together in achieving this goal.” Hon Yohane said.



Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central who doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Henry Quartey charged the MCE elect not to rest but be on the move as a gallant soldier in their quest to make Ghana, Accra and Tema work again.

“There’s no time to rest Mr MCE, our quest is to make Ghana, Accra and Tema work again, get on board like a soldier and lets work for the people of Tema and Ghana, he said in his remarks



Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Hon Yves Nii Noi Hanson, also in his remarks gave his support to the MCE elect mentioned that his people were ready to work with him to make Tema a better place.



“I want to congratulate the MCE Elect and on behalf of myself and the good people of Tema central. We give our unflinching support as he leads the Metropolis. Let’s work together to make Tema rise again, he said.