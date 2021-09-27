Reverend Owusu Bempah releases prophecy on 2024 elections, sees elephants, lions in battle

• Reverend Owusu Bempah has spoken about the 2024 elections

• He saw creatures in the shape of lions, eagles fighting for the right to rule the country



• He has promised not to make a public declaration about the winner of the 2024 elections



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has released what appears to be a fresh revelation about the 2024 elections.



In a sermon at his church on Sunday, September 26, 2021, Reverend Owusu Bempah detailed what looks like a battle for the soul of Ghana between two persons in the spiritual realm.



In the vision, Reverend Owusu Bempah saw an angel in the mould of an elephant but with the wings of eagles and another with the mould of a lion but with an eagle-like face wrestling for a key which represents Ghana.

At the end of the spiritual battle, Reverend Owusu Bempah says the angel with the elephant-like face was handed the keys of Ghana by a powerful angel.



The angle he added had been assigned to protect the country and was acting under the instruction of a certain powerful voice from Heaven.



Reverend Owusu Bempah promised that in due time, he will reveal the identities of the two angels who battled for the soul of Ghana.



In the latter part of the more than one-hour prophetic sermon, Reverend Owusu Bempah hinted that the angelic-creature with the elephant-like face which won the battle was the NPP whiles the other object represented the NDC.



Turning to his critics, Reverend Owusu Bempah urged people who do not believe in his prophecies to keep mute as they will be proven wrong in due time.

Recounting his prophecies about elections since the 1996 elections, Reverend Owusu Bempah boasted about his credentials as a man who always gets it right with his prophecies.



Watch the video below:



