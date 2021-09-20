Reverend Owusu Bempah returns to court today

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Chapel, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

•Reverend Owusu Bempah and four others have been charged with offensive conduct and breach of public peace

•He was released on bail last week Wednesday



•He was arrested after he led a team to storm Nana Agradaa’s residence



The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Chapel, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, will appear in court today, Monday, September 20, 2021, to answer charges levelled against him by the state.



Reverend Owusu and four other persons believed to be his ‘junior pastors’ were granted bail last week by the Accra High Court.



They were charged with offensive conduct and breach of peace, threat of death and assault of public officers.



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa, however, failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021