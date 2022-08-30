Reverse decision to abolish JCR system – KNUST students petition University Council

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

As a matter of urgency, the JCR executives of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) have petitioned the University Council to reverse the decision to scrap the JCR system.

In a letter dated August 30, 2022, and copied to the University community, the executives said the decision guarantees no long-term solution to the problem at hand, calling for a reconsideration of the abolishment.



“Again, we state and emphasize that no senior member of the Hall Council resides in the Halls and that it takes the JCR to respond to late-night welfare, health, and emergency matters. The JCR is the student’s first point of call to matters, health complications and other pressing issues at odd moments. This also justifies the argument that scrubbing student representation at the Hall level will only expose the student to more danger and vulnerability,” the petition said.



Management of the University announced the scrapping of the JCR system following a recent violent clash between members of the Katanga and Conti halls on campus.



The decision means there will be no election of hall leaders by the students as it used to be in the University.



Background

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, residents of University Hall clashed with affiliates of the Unity Hall when the students of University Hall were said to have attempted to use a route in front of the Unity Hall during their “Zulu Processions”.



Videos of the clash showed scores of rival students pelting stones at one another. In the chaotic scenes, vehicles were smashed, and other properties were destroyed, too.



About eleven students were injured, and twelve of them were arrested, including an old student.



This caused the University to take some measures against the happenings, including the suspension of Hall Week and SRC Week celebrations on campus indefinitely.



According to the Council, any student who participates in the organization of what is termed as ‘morale’ and/or ‘procession’ shall be summarily dismissed.

But the decision to scrap the JCR system has been appealed by the student body as they called on the Council to reconsider it in the best interest of the University.



The JCR Executives rather want the Council to, among other recommendations, consider the creation of a system at the Office of the Director of student affairs to recognize these Traditional Councils and bring them to the discussion table.



“We shall take charge to engage these councils, draft and check the enforcement of disciplinary undertakings, provisions, and regulative instruments. This will help management in handling delinquent student behaviour much easier. We shall avail ourselves to carry on these engagements with these councils to make sure the best interest of the University is preserved.”



Below is the statement



