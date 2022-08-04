Review Free SHS – ISSER

President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Executive Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey, has advised the government to as a matter of urgency review the flagship Free Senior High School policy in order to make it more effective going forward.

He wants parents to also contribute to the funding of the policy.



Speaking at a forum organized by ISSER to analyze the Mid-Year Budget Review statement presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Prof Peter Quartey said the free SHS policy is one of the fantastic policies implemented by the government but it has been confronted with challenges hence the need for a review.



He said even though the policy has enrolled many students in the high schools, there has been no major infrastructure to accommodate these students.



He added that the situation whereby students are placed in boarding schools when they could be day students rather must also be reviewed to make the policy more effective saying “because I attended day school that could not prevent me from achieving my goals.”

He made a clarion call on the government concerning the re-introduction of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in the various SHSs.



With regards to the E-Levy, Prof. Quartey indicated that the institute (ISSER) will continue to call for the reduction of the tax to 0.5 percent.



This, he said will encourage people to contribute in other to help grow the economy.