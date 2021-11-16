Review ban on corporal punishment - Coalition of Concerned Teachers tells govt

GES banned corporal punishment in 2017

It directed teachers to use a Positive Discipline Toolkit as an alternative in 2019



Coalition of Concerned Teachers believes the ban on corporal punishment is contributing to indiscipline in schools



The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) is calling on the government to review the ban on corporal punishment in schools.



At a press conference in Accra today Tuesday November 16, 2021, President of the group, King Ali Awudu expressed concerns over growing indiscipline in schools stating that it had led to the deaths of some teachers.



He indicated that although the group is against abuse of corporal punishment by some teachers, it remains an integral tool in disciplining students.

King Ali Awudu mentioned that the country will suffer if the growing indiscipline in schools is allowed to fester.



“It is an undeniable fact that the Ghanaian child is becoming more indisciplined as a result of the ban on corporal punishment and its related disciplinary measures in our schools, giving rise to various acts of indiscipline with some resulting in the death of teachers and students, as well as the destruction to school property. Inasmuch as we are against the abuse of corporal punishment by some teachers, it remains a major disciplinary tool. We are, by this, requesting for broader stakeholder engagement to reconsider the decision of the GES to ban some types of punishments in our schools. When we allow the canker to continue, it may have dire consequences on the future of our children and the country as a whole,” he said.



The government through the Ghana Education Service (GES) in 2017 banned all forms of corporal punishment as part of efforts to promote a safe and a protective learning environment for children.



This was in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which was ratified in Ghana in 1990 and the Children’s Act of 1998 (Act 560).



The GES, in replacement of corporal punishment, introduced a Positive Discipline Toolkit in January 2019 to be used by all teachers.

However there is increasing pressure on government to reverse the directive.



Already, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has thrown its weight behind calls for reintroduction of corporal punishment.



President of GNAT, Madam Philipa Larson believes this will instill discipline in students.



“I think that as a country we should look at corporal punishment and bring it back in a way,” Madam Larson told sit-in host Lantam Papanko on Starr 103.5FM when the GES dismissed some 14 final year students who are believed to have caused chaos and destroyed properties in their respective schools in the wake of the 2020 WASSCE.