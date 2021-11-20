Review election of Speaker of Parliament – Professor Prempeh

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh

Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development, CDD, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has called for a review of the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

According to him, the situation until now, where the Speaker has always been picked by the ruling government, is not the best.



Professor Prempeh made the suggestion at the Speaker’s Breakfast forum in Kumasi. He argued that it is not the sole duty of the Speaker, to check the excesses of Executive powers, but Parliament as a body.

The CDD Director observed that the appointment of MPs to Public Boards is a conflict of interest, as these MPs cannot exercise oversight functions in the same institutions they benefit from.