Review fees for public universities – TEIN demands

Dr Adutwum.png Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an urgent revision of the fees for public universities.

The group in a statement jointly signed by President Selma Yoda, and Communications Officer Dennis Akowuah, and dated December 22, 2022 said: “We must not also forget that if the government intends to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 target for Quality Education, it is important that they address one of the seven target outcomes which is ‘inclusive and equitable quality education‘.”

According to the statement, “the actions taken today do not, unfortunately, put us on the trajectory of pushing the SDG agenda 2030 for education.”

The statement said if education is indeed as important as the government puts it, the actions of the administration should be targeted at achieving affordable quality education in tertiary institutions.

Below is the full statement

