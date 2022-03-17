73
Menu
News

Review free SHS – Prof. Adei tells government

Prof Stephen Adei?resize=1000%2C554&ssl=1 Prof. Stephen Adei, former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Stephen Adei has advised government to review the Free SHS policy

He said the programme has stretched the economy

Free SHS is a flagship programme of the Akufo-Addo's government

Prof Stephen Adei has urged the government to review its flagship Free Senior High School policy.

Speaking on Joy News, the economist and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission stated that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GH¢7.5 billion every year to the programme.

Prof Adei explained, “We have to look at it again. I think that there are certain schools which we should make autonomous and fee-paying and people will go there, but then make sure there are good community schools for everybody else. So, the Achimotas and the Wey Gey Heys, which people want their children to go, let them pay.”

“Only a small proportion of the poor come to Achimota, let the rich go there and pay. Use the Achimota funds to have very good schools in every district so that they can be there and don’t have to travel. They just come from the villages,” he added.

The Former Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority believes quality education can be achieved when this is done.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Related Articles: