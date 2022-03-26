Review free SHS – Ricketts-Hagan tells government

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan

Former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has said he expected Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to announce a review of the implementation of the Free Senior High school progremme.

His comment comes after Mr. Ofori-Atta announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no plan of cancelling or reviewing the free Senior High School programme.



“Let me say this, President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on any of the major policies like the free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable growth to ensure transformation.



“We will do more to improve on it for it to serve better our children,” he said on Thursday, March 24.

But speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 26, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan who is also a former Deputy Finance Minister said the government needed to assess the implementation in order to find areas where they can improve.



“Free education, he said it is nonnegotiable, well, we will see with time. There is nothing that is non-negotiable. As you go along you have to review it and see whether what you were doing is actually the right thing or not.



“My issue is not whether we should have free SHS or not, my issue from the beginning has been the implementation of free education,” he told host Dzifa Bampoh.