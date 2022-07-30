Review of Free SHS bound to happen – NDC MP

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and President Akufo-Addo(right) during Free SHS launch

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has predicted that the government will eventually change its ‘no review’ policy on the free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he berated the government for its lack of consistency in communicating its stance on the Free SHS.



The legislator said while some government appointees have hinted at a possibility of the programme, the government itself has remained headstrong over it.



Citing several government U-turns made on a number of its pronouncements, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament said, former President John Dramani Mahama will be vindicated should government publicly admit to reviewing Free SHS.



Apaak believes a review will make the programme better. He was reacting to comments by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in an interview with Joy News on July 28 where he hinted at a possible review of the Free SHS programme contrary to a categorical statement he made during the presentation of the Mid-Year budget review where he said Free SHS are not on the table to be reviewed.



“SHS-Some govt appointees hint of a review, but govt remains adamant. But it's bound to happen just like: they bolted to IMF after saying they will not; the return of Road tolls after they cancelled it! Wink wink, that if they agree to the review publicly JM will be vindicated,” Dr. Clement Apaak tweeted.



“FSHS programme - Won't be reviewed, review is always on the table. Double speak, while our students are suffering, masters are struggling and parents are anxious! Agree, let's review to improve FSHS, don't wait for things to get worse, 1.3M students, the future of Ghana at stake,” he added.

Free SHS was introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to eliminate cost barriers in accessing second-cycle education.



The government has in recent times come under pressure to review the programme following reports of challenges feeding students.





DS/PEN