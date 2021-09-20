Rex Asanga finally named MCE for Bolgatanga

Rex Asanga

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party NPP in the Upper East Region, Rex S.A. Asanga has been nominated as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga after enduring not been nominated or appointed to any position for a considerably long time.

Mr Rex Asanga had been tipped to serve as MCE for Bolgatanga in 2017 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn into power.



He had lost the Parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Isaac Adongo.



But Mr Joseph Aminyuure was picked instead as MCE of Bolgatanga.



Mr Asanga also lost out on being appointed Regional Minister. Unperturbed, he contested and won the NPP Parliamentary primary and contested in the 2020 Parliamentary contest but failed to win the seat for the NPP for the second time.



His nomination has been seen as long overdue by party supporters and residents of Bolgatanga.



Joseph Amiyuure Leaves

From a leaked document that has gone viral, it could be realized that the Committee set up by the President to help in the vetting process concluded that Jospeh Amiyuure should not be given the nod.



The former Municipal Chief Executive for the Bolgatanga District failed to articulate the government’s achievement in its first term.



Akufo-Addo selecting people to support his and party course



The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo insisted before the release of the list of nominees that he took his time to select them



He indicated that he wanted a team that will not only help in his governance but also be viable to the agenda of the NPP in 2024.