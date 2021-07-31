Rhyner Paul Anglican school wins STMA maiden sanitation challenge

Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly organised the maiden STMA sanitation challenge competition

Source: GNA

The Rhyner Paul Anglican School from Nygerisia in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has emerged winners of the maiden STMA sanitation challenge competition.

The school took home a trophy, GHC1,000.00, sixty pieces of Lacoste and T-shirts to promote issues of environmental cleanliness.



The Sanitation Quiz followed a workshop on Sanitation and Health promotion to end open defecation within the Metropolis.



AME Zion school from Nkotompo placed second while Nana Badu Bonsu from New Takoradi took third place in the challenge.

Mr. John Buckman, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, said the Assembly was increasing awareness on the need to stay environmentally conscious, promote sanitation, Water and Hygiene issues among communities along the coast of the Metropolis.



"We believe that these children would serve as the change agents and create the needed impact for the overall realization of our mission of a clean and open defecation-free assembly."