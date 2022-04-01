0
Ria Boss stuns at 2022 3Music Awards pre-show

Ria Bossss Ria Boss has established herself as a noble, graceful and outstanding performer

Over the years, Ria Boss has established herself as a noble, graceful and outstanding performer. Her soothing vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have always made her a delight to watch and a favorite for live performances.

Staying true to her craft, Ria Boss delivered a thrilling performance at the 2022 3Music Awards Pre-Show. The event was held on March 26, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Clothed in a vibrant dark sequence off-shoulder feathered dress, Ria Boss performed her unreleased Somali Rose, set for release later this month. Still on the "Drip Carpet," she teamed up with Ghanaian rapper Yung Demz for a joint performance.

On Twitter, many praised the songstress for her entertaining stage.







Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist.

In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse.

"Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, sound tracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You." Ria Boss is currently gearing towards releasing her first full-length album, Remember.
