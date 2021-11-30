Rich Flow, Norristown’s favorite son

Musician, Rich Flow

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Rich Flow is a musician and luminous songwriter who was born in Norristown Pennsylvania during the epoch of classic hip hop. Despite the challenges of growing up in a small borough, he has been successful in representing Norristown in a way many people have yet to surmount coming from the suburb north of Philadelphia.

In 2015, he was named as an artist on the rise in the acclaimed XXL Magazine. At the beginning of the same year, Rich-Flow placed in the top 25 out of 1000 participants in BET's One-Shot Competition, which was judged by DJ Drama.



In early 2016, he received the “Young Achiever” plaque from Norristown Men of Excellence and The House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for his active community service in his hometown. He won 7 of 7 times on the Power106 radio segment LIFT-OFF, curated by DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible of the Los Angeles Lakers.



In 2018, he was granted the opportunity to start a performing arts company, and thus created a home for all creatives in the greater Norristown area. He's continued to build a cult fan base through various performances and an annual concert he's curated in his local scene since 2013.



Headlining many shows in his native hometown and across the state placed him on the front page of the Times Herald newspaper on multiple occasions.

Recently in the summer of 2021, Rich-Flow partnered with the former founder of Ethika, Malcolm McCassy, to be the lead face in the branding development of his new streetwear company for its Fall and Winter launch.



As it relates to streaming, his record Black Man In America has accumulated upwards of 150,000 streams via Spotify, with the music video amassing upwards of 100,000 views via YouTube. Since 2010, he's released six albums or mixtapes on digital platforms such as SoundCloud.



He collaborated and published records with Lil Keed, King Los, Lil Gotit, and Mickey Factz. From the SXSW and A3C festival platforms to the university stage of PSU and Temple University campus, he captured this moment.