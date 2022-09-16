Rich Ga culture put on display at Queen Elizabeth’s thanksgiving service

There was a vibrant display of the culture of the Ga people when the British High Commission in conjunction with the Anglican Church held a thanksgiving service in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Accra on Friday.

Held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Friday, September 16, 2022, the event was graced by high-ranking government officials led by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



On the traditional front, a delegation led by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II represented the Ga Traditional Council.



The chiefs and traditional leaders, adorned in their funeral regalia, put on a full display the rich culture of their people.



With the rhythmic sounds of traditional drums, the likes of Ngleshie Alata Lafaa Berima Mnarko Mantse, Nii Ayi Okufuobour I who was part of the delegation could not hold back but sway away in majestic dance moves.

The moment of display which followed the climax of service was characterised by the firing of several rounds of muskets by the Asafo group from Lafaa.



Watch video of the traditional display by the Ga Traditional Council below:







GA/DA