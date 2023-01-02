Rich countries queued for fuel, bread but we didn’t – Kyerematen thanks God for 2022 blessings

Alan Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry

Unlike some countries around the world, including rich Western nations, God spared Ghana gloom and doom despite the global economic turmoil, Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen has observed.

Speaking at the Calvary Charismatic Church in Accra where he worshipped to welcome New Year’s Day, Mr Kyerematen said there were good times ahead in 2023.



He mentioned that despite the global economic turmoil, Ghana did not go hungry or scramble for commodities as some countries did.



“Find out from even the most advanced countries like the UK, United States of America, Germany or France, from north to south, east and west, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil”, he said, adding: “These are even rich nations, but for God’s grace, we never queued for petrol”.

“This was not because of our might or knowledge or government power, it was by the grace of God”, he noted.



the Minister said and asked Ghanaians to be thankful to God for His mercies bestowed on us.