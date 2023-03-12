24
Richard Ahiagbah slammed on social media for ‘demanding’ praise for government over vaccine arrival

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has been accused by social media users of celebrating mediocrity with his call for commendations for the government for the arrival of childhood vaccines.

Richard Ahiagbah, in a social media posts on Saturday, March 11, 2023, announced the arrival of the vaccines.

In a follow-up tweet, Ahiagbah implored Ghanaians to praise the government for the effort put in to purchase the vaccines for the country.

The call from Ahiagbah infuriated some social media users who stated that but for the Akufo-Addo government, they wouldn’t have known that arrival of childhood vaccines is something to be celebrated.

The Ministry of Information on Saturday announced the arrival of the first consignment of the childhood vaccines.

“Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service receive first consignment of Measles vaccines, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease and Oral Polio Vaccines.”

The ministry also added that the vaccines are being distributed to various facilities and regions as the country expects more to arrive in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

“Distribution to various regions and facilities underway. More vaccines expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources,” wrote the Ministry of Information in a post on Facebook.

In the past week, there has been a widespread shortage of some vaccines used for routine immunisation of babies from birth to at least 18 months in the country.

The development has caused condemnation and critics by citizens who have blamed the government for its inability to provide basic healthcare.

KPE/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
