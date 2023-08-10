Richard Nyamah files his normination to contest on the ticket of the NPP in kpandai

Mr Richard Kwasi Nyamah

Mr Richard Kwasi Nyamah on Wednesday 9th August, 2023 successfully filed his nomination in Kpandai on the ticket of the NPP. This was done on his behalf by his campaign manager Hon James Kpejal the former DCE of Kpandai and his campaign team.

Mr. Nyamah first contested the Kpandai NPP primaries in 2011 but fell short. Subsequently, the NPP won the seat from the NDC for the first time in 2012. Mr. Nyamah played a pivotal role in the victory of the NPP that year. In 2015, he passed the opportunity to contest and rather chose to let the NPP candidate go unopposed, he repeated this act in 2019 when NPP opened nominations with the explanation that the NPP was holding the seat and he didn't want to cause disunity in the constituency by contesting.



Revealing his reason for contesting the seat this time round, he stated that he has sacrificed since 2012 to ensure unity in the constituency and also helped to ensure the NPP won and retained the seat twice, having lost the seat to the NDC in 2020, it was time to give a new face with new and fresh ideas to the people of Kpandai to recapture it from the NDC.



Asked what makes him think he will win the primaries to lead the NPP in the 2024 contest, he stated that his trumph card is his promise to pay all Polling Station executives, area coordinators and constituency executives as well as council of elders and patrons monthly when he becomes the MP. His promise, which has similarly been made by Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, a presidential aspirant of the NPP whom Mr. Nyamah doubles for as a spokesperson has received wide acceptance among the delegates of Kpandai who think they deserve to be paid for their sacrifices to the party over the years.

He further stated that when he becomes the MP for Kpandai, he will dedicate his entire MP's common fund to the Agricultural sector as majority of his constituents are farmers and fisherfolks.



Kpandai is an orphan constituency as the NPP lost it to the NDC in 2020.