0
Menu
News

Ridge Church Women's Fellowship gives to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

RC WomensFellow.jpeg The gesture, according to the Fellowship was aimed at supporting the women

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Women's Fellowship of the Accra Ridge Church has presented items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Women's wards of the Accra Psychiatric hospital, as part of their Outreach Charity programme on the occasion of the Women’s Fellowship Week, 16th to 22nd May 2022.

The items included cooking utensils, bags of rice, beans, gari, bathroom slippers, boxes of soap and toiletries, sanitary towels, underwear, detergents, disinfectants, toiletries, boxes of used clothes, cases of soft drinks and packets of biscuits.

  

The President of the Ridge Church Women's Fellowship, Madam Peace Akwei, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the women as well as refreshing them.

She said, "We are here today to show our mothers, friends, sisters and daughters that we really love them and care about them regardless of their current situation". She said they were happy to spend time with them and have fellowship with them, and believed the items would go a long way to support them.

The PRO of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Francisca Ntow, expressed immense thanks to the Ridge Church Women's Fellowship for the extremely kind gesture.

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach