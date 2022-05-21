Ridge Church Women's Fellowship gives to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The gesture, according to the Fellowship was aimed at supporting the women

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Women's Fellowship of the Accra Ridge Church has presented items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Women's wards of the Accra Psychiatric hospital, as part of their Outreach Charity programme on the occasion of the Women’s Fellowship Week, 16th to 22nd May 2022.

The items included cooking utensils, bags of rice, beans, gari, bathroom slippers, boxes of soap and toiletries, sanitary towels, underwear, detergents, disinfectants, toiletries, boxes of used clothes, cases of soft drinks and packets of biscuits.







The President of the Ridge Church Women's Fellowship, Madam Peace Akwei, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the women as well as refreshing them.

She said, "We are here today to show our mothers, friends, sisters and daughters that we really love them and care about them regardless of their current situation". She said they were happy to spend time with them and have fellowship with them, and believed the items would go a long way to support them.



The PRO of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Francisca Ntow, expressed immense thanks to the Ridge Church Women's Fellowship for the extremely kind gesture.