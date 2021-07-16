Ridge Hospital commended for effective management of Coronavirus cases

The hospital is the third largest in Ghana after Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye

Source: GNA

Alhaji Asei Mahama Seini, a Deputy Minister of Health, Thursday commended the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for effectively managing Ghana’s first two Covid-19 confirmed cases in March, 2020.

He said the Facility, also known as the Ridge Hospital, demonstrated ‘heroism’ in that endeavour.



“Government duly acknowledges the crucial roles so far played by this Facility, public health experts, the Covid-19 dedicated centers, all health facilities, civil society groups, corporate entities, and the general public in the on-going fight against the coronavirus,” Alhaji Seini said at the launch of the Hospital’s 15th Anniversary, in Accra.



The Anniversary, which comes off in the middle of next year, is on the theme: “Quality Healthcare Delivery – The Role of a Modern Public Health Facility.”



The Deputy Minister said Ghanaians ought to keep reminding themselves that the world was not yet out of the woods regarding the mutation and spread of the coronavirus.



He reiterated the call for citizens to observe the safety protocols strictly washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing face masks in public spaces, using alcohol-based sanitisers and observing social distances.



He expressed the Government’s commitment to fighting the pandemic and achieving universal health coverage and said Government’s One District, One Hospital (1D1H) project was actively underway across the country to give real meaning to accessible quality healthcare delivery.

Alhaji Seini urged the management and staff of the Hospital to continuously improve patient’s waiting time, client-staff relationship and patient satisfaction and safety to march its status as a Medical Tourism hub for the sub-region.



He tasked them to ensure the constant availability and efficient use of essential drugs, enhance treatment outcomes, and the proper use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to manage patients and medical records.



Dr Emmanuel Kobla Srofenyoh, Medical Director of the Hospital, said since its expansion in 2016, the Hospital had established a Corporate Fast Track Service Unit and put in place measures to meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in the Region and beyond.



He said the Hospital had also established a bed management bureau with an appointment of a bed coordinator to address the issue of “no bed syndrome.”



“We have so far been accredited by the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority to operate as a tertiary health care facility and also implemented an effective functional and Central Emergency System, making the Hospital a major destination for emergency referrals in the city,” Mr Srofenyoh said.



He said in spite of the achievements over the past four years, the Hospital was confronted with high demand for service with inadequate logistics and called for support from stakeholders.