Right To Play has positively impacted teaching and learning – Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour says 'Right To Play' since it began operations in the country has brought significant improvement in teaching and learning.

In a speech read on his behalf, the deputy Minister noted that 'Right To Play' has been instrumental in bringing quality education to Ghanaian students.



“I heard many impactful stories around play-based learning and how its introduction has improved the capacity of our teachers and transformed teaching and learning in Ghanaian classrooms.



“I want to congratulate Right To Play on this achievement and as a partner, the Ministry of Education and its agencies are readily available to support this approach across the country,” the speech read by the Director for Pre-tertiary at the Ministry of Education noted at the Right To Play – Ghana Steering Committee event held at Mensvic Hotel in Accra.



He continued “The Ministry of Education meant well when he shared with the partners last year and the early part of this year that one of his key priorities is to bring all stakeholders together to work as a team toward the delivery of quality primary education in Ghana.”



According to the Deputy Minister, the aim of the meeting is to strengthen stakeholder collaboration and coordination for a greater impact in the education sector adding that every minute counts in making education in Ghana the best.

“The Ministry for Education welcomes the collaboration with partners to explore all strategies that help to address the challenges that quality education faces in Ghana. We appreciate Right To Play’s contribution in strengthening teachers’ coaching and mentoring in the use of play-based learning methods, including textbooks for the teachers and learners,” he added.



The Ghana Country Director for Right To Play, Josephine Mukakalisa on her part indicated that the meeting was aimed at how the project can be expanded to other regions and districts in the country.



“The evaluation of some of our projects demonstrate the adoption of play-based methodology supported by the teachers and parents and making the learning outcome of the children good,” she stated.



She said the Steering Committee meeting is made up of a group of people to help Right to Play in its endeavors adding that by the end of the year there would be a team to be led by the Minister of Education to come up with strategies to scale-up the program.



Among the topics discussed at the meeting include key achievements by Right To Play, where students and the parents were present to testify, success, practice, and recommendations to make the program better.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







