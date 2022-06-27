3
Menu
News

Right of free expression: Ghana Police Service have not behaved responsibly - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Ibn Pratt Peace FM Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police have always been obstructionists, Kwesi Pratt

Preventing demonstrations raises a substantial question about the professionalism, Kwesi Pratt

Every citizen has a right to free expression, Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of the Insight newspaper and a renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has expressed concern about the Ghana Police's negligence in protecting the country's right to free expression.

He claims that the police have always used ex-parte motions to obstruct protests across the nation for various reasons.

These actions, he added, are an abuse of the law.

“Unfortunately for us, since 1992, the Ghana Police Service has not behaved responsibly when it comes to exercising the right of free expression.

“They’ve always been obstructionists and I can count the number of times when demonstrators were told they couldn’t demonstrate for one reason or the other, and the police actually went to court filing ex-parte motions to stop demonstrations from happening. I think that’s an abuse of the law," he said in an interview with Asaaseradio.com

He said the police must play a role in ensuring the right of people is respected rather than objecting to demonstrations.

“Why can’t the police go to court on notice if they have legitimate grounds for objecting to a demonstration? I think that’s an abuse which should not be tolerated at all.

“The police ought to be part of the broad national effort to build a democratic institution to ensure the rights of people are respected,” he added.

He claimed that these actions of obstructing protests raise issues of professionalism.

“When the police behave in ways they’ve done over the years, it raises a substantial question about the professionalism of our police. It raises substantial questions about the extent to which political authorities are able to manipulate the police.”

He concluded by indicating that every citizen has a right to free expression.

“I believe that the right to demonstrate is unfettered in the national constitution and every citizen has a right to free expression.” He concluded.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion