Rise in Coronavirus cases: Experts express fears of a fourth wave

Omicron cases have been on the rise in the country

Coronavirus cases rising

Ghana records Omicron cases



Vaccination for the novel Coronavirus ongoing



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, has expressed worry over the high rise in newly recorded cases of the novel Coronavirus.



He explained that looking at the shape of the curve that shows the figures on the numbers of cases recorded from especially the new wave of the Omicron variant of the pandemic, it raises concerns about a new wave.



“Clearly, you can see that there is a torrential rise in cases, so if in terms of nomenclature, then we are in it. I mean, if you look at the shape of the curve, we are now a different shape than we had two or three weeks ago,” he said.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, a number of experts have said that Ghana is experiencing its fourth wave of the pandemic.

Already, available figures have shown that from December 22, this year, the country has recorded as high numbers as 1,320 cases in one day, with figures from the weekend’s Christmas festivities at even rates.



Figures from the Ghana Health Service show that from the eve of Christmas Day, some 1,264 persons contracted the virus, with 8,554 cases currently active out of the cumulative 140,221 confirmed cases so far.



1,283 have so far also been reported dead from the pandemic.



However, Dr. Bekoe has expressed reassurances of the country fighting the Coronavirus should be adhere strictly to the safety protocols.



He also explained that the current vaccination campaign being rolled out in the country will help lessen the impact of the virus in the country.