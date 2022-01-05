Rising cases of divorce in Sunyani Municipality worrying

Sunyani Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Belinda Osei-Mensah

Source: GNA

Ms Belinda Osei-Mensah, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, has expressed worry about the rising divorce cases, thereby contributing to disturbing child custody cases in the municipality.

She said the department recorded 60 child custody cases in 2021 compared to 34 cases in the previous year, saying divorce contributed to many cases.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Ms Osei-Mensah advised the youth preparing for marriage to take time, check the background, and under-study their partners before entering into marriage.



She said deception remained a key contributing factor to the collapse of many marriages among young couples in the municipality.

Ms Osei-Mensah said the department also recorded 25 cases of child non-maintenance last year, compared to 90 cases in 2020, saying child welfare cases also decreased from 12 to five within the same period.



She explained child non-maintenance remained inimical to the growth and development of children and advised couples to endeavour to provide their children with basic necessities of life to enhance their proper upbringing and development.