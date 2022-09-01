Rising tension at Asamankese over Obuodwan Festival

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Head of the Royal Abrade Akua Korang Lineage of Asamankese has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to intervene and engage the rightful parties involved in the Asamankese Chieftaincy dispute to help prevent further clashes in the coming days .

The Royal Abrade Akua Korang Lineage of the Abrade family has indicated that it rightfully enstooled and inaugurated a true Royal as the Chief of Asamankese on the 20th of December, 2021 and since then, the Royal family has not been challenged by the Queen mother nor her son Kwesi Obeng who initially styled himself as Osaabarima Adu Darko III .



Interestingly, reports are emerging that the Queen mother and her son, Kwesi Obeng are planning to celebrate an unknown festival on 3rd September 2022 which is strange to the Royal Akua Korang Lineage of the Abrade family of Asamankese.

“We are therefore calling on you IGP, to intervene, prevent and stop such an event because the Royal family will l not be pleased and watch such an uncustomary activity to happen on our land. We are calling for peace, we are law abiding citizens and that is the reason why we have always engaged, involved and informed the security services in all our activities and deliberations since the year 2014 when the impasse began.



They further added that, on countless occasions, the Queen mother and her son have violated court injunction and order yet they are walking freely on the principal streets of Asamankese. The Ausua Panin believe for once the security services shall collaboratively intervene for them to smoke a peace pipe so that Asamankese can develop for the betterment of okyeman and Ghana at large.