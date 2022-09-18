River Tano not polluted by galamsey activities - Minerals Commission deny reports

Martin Ayisi, CEO of Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has swatted media reports that the Tano River has been polluted by activities of illegal mining.

The commission clarified in a press release on Sunday, September 18, 2022 that a report from its District Officer in Bibiani who went on a fact-finding mission on the River Tano indicates that the river is clean and not polluted as being reported.



"The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to a video that was shown on UTV on Thursday 15 September 2022 indicating that six months ago, the Tano River along the stretch on the bridge was clean but as at the time of the reportage of the video, the river is polluted.



“The Commission wishes to inform the public that on 17th September 2022, the District Officer of the Bibiani Office of the Commission visited the area and duly confirmed that the river along the bridge is clean as per the video attached”, it said.



The Minerals Commission further appealed to the media to engage it on matters relative to illegal mining and others.

It is the belief of the commission that an effective collaboration between it and the media is one surest way of clamping down on illegal mining activities in the country.



“The Commission wishes to call for continuous support from the media to deal with the menace of illegal mining in the country.”



The Commission also highlighted that some interventions and measures implemented by the government are already yielding positive results.



“The Commission wishes to remind the media and the public that, Government has taken measures to deal with illegal mining. These measures include the purchase of speed boats for the permanent patrol of the waterbodies by the Ghana Navy, the training of river guards to complement the efforts of the Ghana Navy, tracking of earth moving machines and decommissioning of excavators and other structures mounted in the waterbodies.”