Road Accidents: Death is no respecter of political parties - Charles Owusu warns

Former Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has called on drivers and all road users to be extremely cautious when plying the various roads in the country.

Charles Owusu expressed worries over the spate of accidents on the roads.



He registered his displeasure with the behaviors of some vehicle drivers in particular, citing how some drivers engage in reckless overtaking and others also park their faulty cars without the right warning signal resulting in accidents.



Charles Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, recounted how he recently narrowly escaped an accident when a car was parked somewhere without the driver properly warning oncoming cars.



Road accidents are a major cause of deaths in Ghana.

Year by year, thousands of lives are lost through accidents on the roads, mainly on the highways.



Charles Owusu advised the road users to abide by the road safety regulations and also charged the road safety authorities to step up their game.



He also spoke against the politicking of issues like road accidents by political figures and government officials stressing ''death knows no political party'', therefore charged the goverment to also fix the roads.



