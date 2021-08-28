Road Accidents: When law officer takes money, indiscipline becomes worse - Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has called for strict measures in maximizing technology to prevent road carnage.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Okoe-Boye was worried over the spate of road accidents in the country which are mainly the result of the recklessness of road users.



Ghana has reached a grim milestone in terms of road traffic accidents with 771 persons dying between January and March this year, according to data by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.



Reports indicate that more people have died due to road carnage in this period than the number of Coronavirus deaths cumulatively recorded in the country.

The Minister noted that utilizing technology is one of the surest ways to curb the accidents and therefore called on the Police Service to make good use of the CCTV cameras on the roads.



He also condemned the act where some security personnel take money from road users stressing it fuels indiscipline on the roads.



"In fact, with humans, trust cannot be 100 percent. Police cannot be 100 percent; that is why we must on technology . . . people are dying. 771 deaths from January to March . . . Road traffic accidents are killing people more than COVID . . . when a law officer collects money, the indiscipline becomes more; the State becomes poorer," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.