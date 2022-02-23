Road Crashes: 232 deaths recorded in January 2022

File photo of an accident scene

Source: GNA

A total of 232 deaths were recorded from road crashes in January 2022 as against 244 in January last year, representing a 4.92 percent decrease in deaths recorded within the same period.

The deaths involved 179 males and 53 females with 34 of them being below the age of 18 and 198, above 18 years.



The Ashanti region recorded 44 deaths making it the region with the highest number of deaths, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 31 deaths.



The Eastern and Western North Regions both recorded 25 deaths.



The remaining regions had their number of deaths being less than 20, with the Northeast region recording no death.



In all, 1,237 road crash injuries were captured within January 2022 whilst in January last year, the number of injuries stood at 1,393.



This figure represents a decrease of more than 11 percent of road crash injuries.

Road crashes recorded in 2022 were 1,271, representing an increase of 3.84 percent compared to 1,224 crashes in January 2021.



The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of road crashes with 463 crashes, followed by the Ashanti Region with 298 crashes.



The Eastern Region recorded 115 crashes.



The remaining regions had their recorded number of crashes below 90 with 6 as the least number of crashes recorded in Oti and the North East region.



Out of the number of crashes recorded in January 2022, 707 of them were commercial vehicles whilst in January 2021, 747 of the crashes involved commercial vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.35 percent.



In the case of road crashes caused by private vehicles, 972 cases were recorded whereas, in January 2021, 837 private vehicles were involved in the crashes, representing an increase of 16.13 percent of road crashes involving private vehicles in January 2022.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, Mr. David Osafo Adonteng, Director in charge of Planning and Programming at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said a lot of efforts went into reducing the crashes, especially during the latter part of 2021 to the early part of this year.



Mr. Adonteng attributed the reduction in figures to the “stay alive” campaign dubbed: “Gyai obonsam edwuma no”.



He said the campaign sought to bring Ghanaians together to advocate for change in road user behaviour and to remove anxiety among policy initiators, developers, and implementers.



Mr. Adonteng expressed worry about the increasing activities of motorcycle riders on the road, saying “Out of the number of deaths recorded in road crashes, over 42 percent of the deaths come from motorcycle and tricycle users.”