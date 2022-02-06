Road Minister applaud contractors working on Apiate road

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Source: GNA

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has applauded constructors working on the section of the Bogoso-Ayamfuri road which was badly affected during the explosion at Appiatse community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Mr Amoako-Atta said this when he inspected the progress of work on that stretch of road.



"I am really happy with the work undertaken by M/S Gabriel Couto-Rango, Whelhem Construction Limited and another construction company," he said.



According to him, the explosion, which displaced the entire Appiatse Town created a crater of about 10.2 meters deep with a length of over 27 meters.



"The road has been reinstated and the crater has also been filled up to the sub base level. There is only one more stage to go before the road gets to its original state," he said.

The Minister congratulated M/S Gabriel Couto-Rango for attaching great importance to their work and urged them to continue to work diligently and with speed so the road could be completed and re-opened for travelers .



"While working on the restoration of the main road, warning signs and barriers should be set up on the temporal diversion that has been created for normal movement of vehicles to prevent further accidents," he cautioned.



He assured the residents of Appiatse that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would follow all the procedures and plans to give the Appiatse community a new facelift, added that, "It is our hope to minimise their suffering and pain".



The Minister was accompanied by the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh and the Western Regional Highway Director, Mr Seth Richard Komeng-Ofori.