Road carnage: Driver indiscipline to blame – NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said gross indiscipline on the part of drivers is to blame for most of the road crashes recorded during the Christmas festivities.

In the view of the Director of Planning and Programmes at NRSA, David Adonteng, a lot of the more than 100 crashes recorded during the period can be put down to indiscipline on the road.



Mr Adoteng made the comment in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, 4 January 2024.



According to him, many of the drivers on the road are not only careless but also lack discipline and do not respect road signs and warnings.



“Many of these drivers are to blame for the accidents on the roads,” he said, adding that their behaviour on the road is worrying.

He further explained that in spite of the series of education embarked upon by the Authority ahead of the festive season, accidents caused by reckless driving were still recorded.



In his opinion, the drivers ignore all the safety measures once they are behind the wheel.



On the recently opened Accra-Apedwa Road, for instance, he said drivers are seen doing between 100 and 120 km per hour when they should be moving at between 50 to 90 km.



He added that many of these drivers have intentionally refused to obey the traffic regulations.