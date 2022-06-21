Road construction under Ntim Fordjour best since independence – Aboabo Camp residents hail MP

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Residents of Aboabo Camp in the Assin South Constituency, in the Central Region, have touted the development of roads under its current Member of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, as unprecedented.



This comes on the back of a publication by angelonline.com.gh in which some residents of Assin Aboabo Camp are reported to have accused the MP of failing to improve on the poor road network in the area.



But in a rejoinder shared with GhanaWeb, the residents of Aboabo Camp tagged the publication as malicious and inaccurate in information.

Among other things, the residents also outlined several road projects being undertaken under the tenure of the MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Education, noting that such development is unprecedented in the history of the constituency.



“We wish to set the records straight and urge the general public to disregard any such mischievous publication that casts a slur on the impeccable record of our hardworking selfless MP Hon Rev Ntim Fordjour who is our best MP so far,” they added.

The attention of Aboabo Camp residents and communities within the electoral area has been drawn to a malicious news item on ghanaweb.com purported to have orginated from an angelonline.com.gh source on Sunday 19 June 2022. In the said publication, several inaccurate information has been made and it is imperative to speak to the fact to debunk the falsehood and conjectures which have been spread by the writer.





First of all, it is a palpable falsehood to contend that MP has not been visiting the constituency since he was voted for by the good people of the Assin South Constituency. Our MP is always with us and regularly visits our communities. As a matter of record, his most recent visit to the constituency was on Friday, 17 June to Sunday 19 June 2022 when he visited flood victims and flood points on ongoing road projects. Upon his visit, he took urgent action to get Departmentof Feeder Roads and contractors to fix critical culverts as a matter of urgency.



Specifically on February, 4th 2022 on a tour my the MP and his entourage went to the Aboabo camp enclave where he visited these communities; Brahabebome, Aboabo Camp, Nyamebekyere, Dwinase, Jerusalem Ningo, Akweteykrom No2 and Nkwantanan. At Brahabebome, the MP inspected the completion of installed street solar lights under the MP’s operation to brighten your corner program.

Also at Akweteykrom No. 2, the MP inspected the completion of a three units classroom block that hitherto was not available and posed a serious academic problem for the student in other adjoining communities and hampered teaching and learning. My first day at school was celebrated with educational items shared with students.



It is also a grieving act of mischief for anyone to suggest that the road network in the Aboabo camp is left unattended to. As we speak, the 32km Bitumen surfacing road from Twifo Praso to Assin Adiembra is currently ongoing. That stretch involves communities within the Aboabo camp enclave. It is therefore surprising to learn from the publication that that stretch of the road is in poor condition and abandoned. It is the first time in many years these roads in that area is receiving such a major surface lift. And it is only appropriate to commend the efforts of the hard working Honorable Member of parliament who also doubles as the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fordjour for the many interventions being rolled out under his tenure to ensure the development of the Assin South Constituency.



